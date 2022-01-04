हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi in isolation after family member tests COVID positive
Priyanka Gandhi (File photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has isolated herself after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader informed that she has been tested negative for the COVID-19.

"A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address two public meetings at Srinagar and Almora in Uttarakhand ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

