/Priyanka Gandhi, Kalyan Banerjee exchange remarks over TMC, Congress rebels

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee engaged in a conversation outside Makar Dwar on Thursday over the political ties between the two parties. While Kalyan Banerjee was protesting outside Makar Dwar over the merger of TMC MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Priyanka Gandhi approached him and said, "You took them from Congress to TMC."
To this, Kalyan Banerjee replied, "Mamata Banerjee was thrown out of Congress in 1997." Priyanka Gandhi then said, "Rajiv Gandhi always promoted Mamata Banerjee," to which Banerjee agreed. Meanwhile, the Congress and other opposition parties continued their protest against the alleged police action on student protests, linking Home Minister Amit Shah to it.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should come to the House when asked whether he should be present in Parliament today. Responding to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Yes, he should come," referring to Amit Shah's expected presence in the House.
The remarks come amid a political standoff between the ruling party and the Opposition, with Congress leaders seeking the Home Minister's response on issues being raised in Parliament.
Earlier, Opposition MPs on Thursday began a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
The protest comes hours before the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.
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