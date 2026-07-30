Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Priyanka Gandhi, Kalyan Banerjee exchange remarks over TMC, Congress rebels

Priyanka Gandhi, Kalyan Banerjee exchange remarks over TMC, Congress rebels

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should come to the House when asked whether he should be present in Parliament today.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi, Kalyan Banerjee exchange remarks over TMC, Congress rebels
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
8th Pay Commission: 6% annual rise may render Rs 20 lakh extra pay in 10 years for THESE govt employees
8th Pay Commission26 min ago
2
Ramayana Trailer35 min ago
3
Auto news35 min ago
4
Ramayana35 min ago
5
UGC36 min ago