Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi might visit to Gujarat at the end of May month. She will take part in a convention which will be organized for women belonging to the co-operative sector of Anand and Kheda districts.
Congress has started preparation for this convention. The party will organize the convention of 20,000 women who are associated with the cooperative sector.
