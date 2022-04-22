हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi Gujarat Visit

All eyes on Gujarat now, Priyanka Gandhi likely to meet women employees of co-operative sector in May

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi might come to Gujarat at the end of May month. She will take part in a convention which will be organized for women belonging to the co-operative sector of Anand and Kheda districts.

All eyes on Gujarat now, Priyanka Gandhi likely to meet women employees of co-operative sector in May
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi might come to Gujarat at the end of May month.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi might visit to Gujarat at the end of May month. She will take part in a convention which will be organized for women belonging to the co-operative sector of Anand and Kheda districts.

Congress has started preparation for this convention. The party will organize the convention of 20,000 women who are associated with the cooperative sector.

