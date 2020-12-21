हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi raises concerns over cow conditions in Uttar Pradesh, writes to CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drawing his attention to the plight of cows in the state.

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drawing his attention to the plight of cows in the state.

Priyanka's letter refers to the recently released photographs cow carcass from Lalitpur, she said that it appears that the cows had died due to lack of food and water.

Sharing the images of the letter she wrote to Yogi on twitter, Priyanka wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to: "This is not the first photograph of the kind. Earlier too, we have seen photographs from different parts of the state highlighting the plight of cows. Concrete steps need to be taken for their welfare and accountability also needs to be fixed."

Reminding the chief minister of his promise to open `gaushalas` for good upkeep of cows, Priyanka said that the government had opened `gaushalas` but the conditions there remain pathetic.

She said Congress-led Chhattisgarh government had launched the `Go-dhan Nyay Yojana` as a solution to the problem and that Yogi government could emulate the same scheme.

"The scheme in Chhattisgarh makes way for the purchase of cow dung which is converted into fertilizer and then sold. This makes `gaushalas` self-reliant," she stated.

