Priyanka Gandhi security breach: Surprised at easy entry, says visitor Sharda Tyagi

New Delhi: A Congress worker from Meerut, identified as Sharda Tyagi, had managed to breach the Z+ security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in central Delhi's high-security Lodhi Estate on November 25. As per sources, Sharda wanted to meet Priyanka to seek support for her son Chandra Shekhar, who is contesting an election for MLC in Uttar Pradesh. However, she is equally shocked at the easy entry at Priyanka's house.

Sharda said that she has in the past visited Sonia Gandhi several times but never witnessed such a security breach.

The guards opened the main gate as soon as her car entered the lane, she claimed.

Sharda further said that her family was stunned to see that the guards removed the barricade and opened the gate for their car to enter without any enquiry. They constantly looked behind to check if the gates were opened for some other car to enter. However, they found out that no other car was behind them. As soon as they went inside, they found Priyanka, after which, Sharda introduced herself to the Congress leader and asked for her time. Priyanka told her to meet call her secretary and set up the meeting. Meanwhile, before leaving the house, her children took selfies with Priyanka.

Sources on Monday said that five people managed to reach the porch near the garden at Priyanka house and walked straight to her garden and asked for a photo to be taken with her. A complaint was later filed in connection with this matter at Tughlaq Road Police station by Priyanka on November 25. She had informed the CRPF about the security breach too and the personnel who were tasked with her security were suspended dereliction of duty.

The incident was reported days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to members of the Gandhi family.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, while tabling the SPG (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that the government has ordered high-level probe in the incident and suspended three officers responsible for the breach.

"Priyanka Gandhi got information that Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it. The car and timing were same, such was the coincidence. That's why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without security check. Then also, we've ordered high-level probe and suspended three officers responsible for the breach," he said in the Rajya Sabha.