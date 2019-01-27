Priyanka Gandhi suffering from bipolarity disease, beats up people: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and said that she suffers from bipolarity. He accused the Congress leader, who recently made her political debut, of beating up people.

"She suffers from a disease of bipolarity. She beats up people. The disease does not make her fit to live a normal life. The public should know that it is not known to anyone when she loses her mental balance," news agency ANI quoted Swami as saying.

On January 23, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as the Congress' general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, which is home to several key constituencies. Apart from the Gandhi bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi, which are represented in Lok Sabha by her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, respectively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi is also in the eastern Uttar Pradesh region. Also, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur is also part of eastern UP.