New Delhi: Congress Geneal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest elections from Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur consitutuency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, sources said to Zee News. Phoolpur is a bastion of Gandhi family as Jawaharlal Nehru won three consecutive electons in 1952, 1957 and 1962 from here. It is one of the three seats that are called the bastion of the Gandhi family in UP, the other two are Rae Bareli and Amethi. However, a final decision on which consitutency Priyanka will be fielded from is yet to be taken.

Sources say that Congress can also give a ticket to Priyanka from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur if the party is vote to power in the assembly elections.

Earlier, reports of the Gandhi scion fighting the polls from Varanasi, where Prime Minister Modi is winning from the past two elections also surfaced. Congress state unit chief Ajay Rai also said that there is a possibility of her contesting from Varanasi.