Whatever Congress built in 70 years, Modi govt wants to sell to its industrialist friends: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (December 12) fired a fresh salvo at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of “working for a few industrialists”.

Addressing ‘Mehangai Hatao Maha Rally' in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Vadra said there is inflation in the country and no one is listening to the troubles of the common people. “You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000, mustard oil costs around Rs 200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are rising, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man,” the Congress leader said.

Vadra alleged that the "BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people". Further, she questioned what the Modi government has done in the past seven years of its rule.

"It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation," she said addressing the rally.

Attacking Narendra Modi-led Central government, she claimed that the government is working for select industrialist friends.

"There are two types of government. The goal of the first type of government is service, dedication and truthfulness to the public and there is a government whose target is lies, greed and loot...The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loot," PTI quoted Vadra as saying.

She asked, "The Modi government at the Centre repeatedly questions what Congress has done in 70 years. I say leave the talk of 70 years. Tell us what you have done in seven years?"

The Congress leader claimed that whatever the grand old party built in 70 years, the Central government wants to "sell it to industrialist friends".

In the national-level rally against inflation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others were also present.

