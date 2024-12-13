Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831291https://zeenews.india.com/india/priyanka-gandhis-self-goal-in-lok-sabha-congress-mp-flags-apple-farmers-plight-in-himachal-2831291.html
NewsIndia
PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA

Priyanka Gandhi's Self-Goal In Lok Sabha? Congress MP Flags Apple Farmers' Plight In Himachal

From Wayanad to Lalitpur, the farmers of the country are wailing. The farmers have been left at the mercy of the god, said the Congress MP.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Priyanka Gandhi's Self-Goal In Lok Sabha? Congress MP Flags Apple Farmers' Plight In Himachal

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday led a scathing attack against the BJP government accusing it of favouring Adani Group in every sector. However, while raising the Adani issue, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the plight of Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh, a state ruled by the Congress party. 

"Today, agri laws are being made for the benefit of big businesses. Leave aside the right MSP, the farmers are struggling to get the DAP. From Wayanad to Lalitpur, the farmers of the country are wailing. The farmers have been left at the mercy of the god. Look at Himachal today, all the laws have been made for big industrialists. Small Apple farmers are crying in Himachal today because everything is being changed for one person (Adani)," said the Congress MP.

However, when BJP members reminded Priyanka of Himachal being ruled by the Congress, the Wayanad MP said, "The state government did not allocate all the cold storage to Adani group, it was give by your government (BJP). The nation is watching that to save one person, the remaining 142 crore people are being sidelined. All businesses, resources, all wealth and opportunities are being handed over to just one person. All ports, airports, roads, railway work, factories, mines, and government firms are being given to just one person." 

The Congress MP also demanded caste census. "Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a Caste Census. Colleague of the ruling side mentioned this, the mention is also being made only because of these results in the Lok Sabha elections. The Caste Census is essential so that we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly..." she said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
DNA Video
DNA: AI in HR! Your Social Media Is Being Watched
DNA Video
DNA: Kamikaze Drones: India’s Cutting-Edge Military Strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
NEWS ON ONE CLICK