Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday led a scathing attack against the BJP government accusing it of favouring Adani Group in every sector. However, while raising the Adani issue, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the plight of Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh, a state ruled by the Congress party.

"Today, agri laws are being made for the benefit of big businesses. Leave aside the right MSP, the farmers are struggling to get the DAP. From Wayanad to Lalitpur, the farmers of the country are wailing. The farmers have been left at the mercy of the god. Look at Himachal today, all the laws have been made for big industrialists. Small Apple farmers are crying in Himachal today because everything is being changed for one person (Adani)," said the Congress MP.

However, when BJP members reminded Priyanka of Himachal being ruled by the Congress, the Wayanad MP said, "The state government did not allocate all the cold storage to Adani group, it was give by your government (BJP). The nation is watching that to save one person, the remaining 142 crore people are being sidelined. All businesses, resources, all wealth and opportunities are being handed over to just one person. All ports, airports, roads, railway work, factories, mines, and government firms are being given to just one person."

The Congress MP also demanded caste census. "Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a Caste Census. Colleague of the ruling side mentioned this, the mention is also being made only because of these results in the Lok Sabha elections. The Caste Census is essential so that we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly..." she said.