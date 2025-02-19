Priyanka Ghosh’s Banglar Sera Tilottama & Bengal Business Honour Award 2024-25 Shine In Grand Success With Arjun Rampal & Arbaaz Khan

Kolkata witnessed a star-studded evening as Banglar Sera Tilottama Season 1 and the prestigious Bengal Business Honour Award 2024-25 came together for a spectacular celebration of talent and business excellence. Organised by Founder Priyanka Ghosh, the event was graced by Bollywood stars Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan, making it an unforgettable affair.

A Visionary Platform by Priyanka Ghosh

Founder Priyanka Ghosh, the driving force behind the event, has been instrumental in creating a platform that not only showcases emerging talent in the fashion industry but also recognizes outstanding business leaders. Her vision and dedication were widely praised by the esteemed guests and participants.

Arjun Rampal commended her efforts, stating, “Priyanka Ghosh has created an incredible platform for aspiring talent, and the level of showcase here is truly commendable.” Arbaaz Khan echoed similar sentiments, calling Banglar Sera Tilottama not just a competition but “a movement that empowers individuals.”

A Night Of Glamour And Recognition

The event, held at a prestigious venue, featured dazzling fashion sequences, impressive performances, and an enthusiastic audience. Contestants showcased their talent, confidence, and elegance, making it a true celebration of beauty and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Business Honour Award 2024-25 recognized and honoured some of the most influential entrepreneurs and business leaders in Bengal. This dual event brought together industry professionals, business tycoons, and entertainment icons, reinforcing Kolkata’s status as a hub of fashion and entrepreneurship.

Banglar Sera Tilottama Season 1 Winners

Founder Priyanka Ghosh carefully selected the winners of Banglar Sera Tilottama Season 1, recognising their talent and dedication:

Adrija Roy Choudhary – 1st Position

Sohini Polen – 2nd Position

Anorika Banerjee – 3rd Position

A Grand Success

With overwhelming responses and appreciation from both the fashion and business communities, Banglar Sera Tilottama Season 1 and the Bengal Business Honour Award 2024-25 have set new benchmarks in Kolkata’s event landscape. Founder Priyanka Ghosh’s unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified her reputation as a leader in the entertainment and event management industry.

The night concluded on a high note with winners being awarded, guests celebrating, and Priyanka Ghosh being lauded for her remarkable vision. The success of this event paves the way for even grander editions in the future, ensuring that talent and business brilliance continue to shine under one spectacular platform.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)