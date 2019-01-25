Priyanka is very beautiful but votes are not cast on beautiful faces: BJP leader

PATNA: In a controversial remark, BJP leader and Bihar Minister Vinod Narayan Jha on Friday said that though Priyanka Gandhi is very beautiful she has no political achievement, adding that votes are not cast “on the basis of beautiful faces”.

Jha said that Priyanka will not be a factor in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He also targeted her by saying that she is the wife of Robert Vadra, who is allegedly involved in land scam and several corruption cases.

“Votes can’t be won on basis of beautiful faces. Moreover, she is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases. She’s very beautiful but other than that she holds no political achievement,” the Bihar leader told ANI.

Priyanka made her formal plunge into politics on Wednesday with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointing her as the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. Rahul later said that the target for Priyanka is to “form the next Congress government in Uttar Pradesh”.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday also targeted Priyanka saying the Congress was feeling happy “over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner”.

Sushil Modi also posted a tweet mocking Priyanka Gandhi’s resemblance with her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

“If a person could become as capable as someone else merely by resembling him or her, by now we would have had many more Virat Kohlis and Amitabh Bachchans. Duplicates do not work in politics. Priyanka might resemble Indira, but there is a big difference,” he said.

Sushil Modi said Priyanka's entry is only going to bring the alleged corruption scandals against her husband Robert Vadra onto the “centre-stage”. He stressed that the Congress has brought in Priyanka only to counter the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

