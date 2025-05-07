Pro-Pakistan Handles Try To Malign India; Falsely Claim Srinagar Airbase Targeted

New Delhi: A video is being shared by Pro-Pakistan handles that show Srinagar airbase being targeted by Pakistan Airforce.

PIB Fact check has tweeted that the video is fake.

"In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase. The video shared is old and NOT from India. The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan," wrote PIB Fact check from its official X handle.

In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase#PIBFactCheck



The video shared is old and NOT from India.



The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in… pic.twitter.com/vPmMq4IWdE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

PIB has further advised people to rely only on official Government of India sources for authentic Information.

Meanwhile, Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

Indian Army took the steps in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen on April 22.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," said a government release.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the release added.