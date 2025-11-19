Supreme Court Flags Need To Postpone School Sports As Delhi Chokes

As Delhi continues to battle toxic air, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider advising schools across the Delhi-NCR region to postpone sports activities and competitions planned for November and December. The Court said such events could be held later, once the capital’s air quality improves.

The bench directed that cases linked to air pollution be listed every month and noted that authorities must take proactive steps to curb pollution while ensuring that the concerns of all stakeholders are taken into account.

In the ongoing air pollution matter, the Court also ordered that construction workers who have lost work due to the enforcement of GRAP-3 restrictions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan be given subsistence allowance. The bench, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, asked the four State governments to continue preventive measures to reduce pollution and to review them regularly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi AQI Jumps To 388 'Very Poor'

The national capital has been struggling with hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) levels for several weeks, and conditions worsened sharply again on Wednesday. Delhi’s air quality plunged across the National Capital Territory as the city-wide AQI climbed to 388, according to the Sameer app, pulling the Capital back into the “very poor” category and erasing the brief respite residents experienced just a day earlier.

There was little change from Tuesday, when the AQI stood at 341 at 7 am and rose to 374 by the evening.

Several pockets of the city slipped into the “severe” zone, breaching the 400 mark. Wazirpur emerged as the most polluted with an AQI of 447, followed closely by Bawana (444) and Jahangirpuri (442). Other stations showing critically high readings included Chandni Chowk (438), Vivek Vihar (436), Ashok Vihar (433), Rohini (426), Narela (425), Punjabi Bagh (420), and Anand Vihar (417). Nehru Nagar recorded 414, Mundka 406, RK Puram 404, and both North Campus and Sonia Vihar logged 408.

Most other localities remained in the “very poor” range with AQI readings between 301 and 400. Among these were Patparganj (396), Dwarka Sector 8 (385), Alipur (383), ITO (381), CRRI Mathura Road (379), Mandir Marg (377), and Najafgarh (365). Only one station—Lodhi Road’s IITM, reported an AQI below the “very poor” threshold, registering 237 in the “poor” category.

Amid the worsening air, nearly 100 people, including students, working professionals, and residents, assembled at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest what they described as government inaction over the Capital’s deteriorating air quality.