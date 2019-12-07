Probe into rape cases of minors should complete within 2 months, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that he would write to the Chief Ministers of all states and Chief Justices of High Courts, appealing them that that investigation in rape cases involving minors should be completed within two months.

"I am going to write to the Chief Ministers of all States appealing that investigation in rape cases involving minors should complete within two months. I have issued necessary directions to my department as well," Prasad was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Live TV

The Law Minister came after a series of brutal rapes involving minors and others came into limelight recently, sending shockwaves across the nation.

"Also, I will write to the Chief Justices of High Courts requesting them for the speedy disposal of the rape cases," the union minister further said on Saturday.

The Law Minister further said that central and state governments have proposed for the constitution of 1,023 new fast track courts across the country. "Out of these 1023, consensus has been reached on 400 and more than 160 have already become operational. Also, 704 fast track courts were already operational," he said.

The 23-year-old rape survivor was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to a local court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year. The five accused, who were out on a bail, attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi`s Safdurjung hospital for treatment.'