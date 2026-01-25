Advertisement
NewsIndiaProfessor stabbed to death in local train at Malad Station, accused arrested
MUMBAI

Professor stabbed to death in local train at Malad Station, accused arrested

A college professor was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation at Malad Railway Station, sending shockwaves through Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Professor stabbed to death in local train at Malad Station, accused arrestedImage: Screen Grab/ ANI

A college professor was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation at Malad Railway Station on Saturday evening, sending shockwaves through Mumbai’s suburban railway network. The incident occurred inside a general compartment of a local train, where an argument between passengers escalated into a deadly attack.

According to Assistant Police Commissioner of Bandra Division, Kishor Shinde, the dispute broke out while passengers were travelling in the general coach.

"...Passengers were travelling in a general compartment of the local train....During an altercation, one of the involved individuals, who was carrying a sharp weapon, attacked another person in the stomach, resulting in their death," Kishor told IANS.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused, Omkar Shinde, a 27-year-old resident of Malad East. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

