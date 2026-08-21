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'Programme not appropriate': MEA on denying permission for Revanth Reddy's US visit

The MEA said political clearance for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s proposed US visit was denied because the programme was deemed inappropriate for his office and the purpose of the trip, while his UK visit received approval.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
'Programme not appropriate': MEA on denying permission for Revanth Reddy's US visit
Image Credit: ANI

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'Programme not appropriate': MEA on denying permission for Revanth Reddy's US visit
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