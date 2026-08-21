The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that political clearance for Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the United States was denied, as the programme submitted for the trip was not considered appropriate to the office he holds and the purpose of the visit.
Responding to queries about the denial, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that the ministry evaluates proposed visits by chief ministers and other dignitaries before granting political clearance.
"Let me say that the visit of chief ministers, as indeed of other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance. The programme proposed, in such cases, should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit," Jaiswal said, as quoted by ANI.
"In this particular case, that was not so in respect of the United States, and therefore the clearance was denied," he added.
Jaiswal further clarified that the central government had granted approval for Reddy’s proposed visit to the United Kingdom.
US visit focused on education and technology, says Telangana government
These remarks followed the Telangana government’s announcement that the Chief Minister’s planned US segment of his Telangana Rising delegation had been cancelled after the Centre denied political clearance. Reddy was scheduled to travel from London to Boston and subsequently visit other American cities, including New York.
According to the Telangana government, the proposed US visit primarily centred on education, skills development, technology, and collaborations with premier global institutions.
Reddy had scheduled meetings and proposed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northeastern University, and Virginia Tech.
"The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy of Centre, bring the world's best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad," Reddy said.
He said that collaborations with premier universities could help fulfil the aspirations of young people seeking global education, skills, and training opportunities.
Reddy further emphasised that political considerations should not hinder nation-building and the development of youth.
In the wake of the denial, Reddy chose to return to Hyderabad from London on August 23 rather than continuing to the United States.
Delegation will travel to US without Revanth Reddy
Nevertheless, he directed the officials accompanying the delegation to proceed with the planned US programme and to pursue the proposed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and partnership agreements.
Reddy voiced his disappointment over what his office termed a “political denial,” stressing that the visit aimed to attract leading international educational institutions to Telangana.
In the meantime, the Chief Minister is proceeding with his scheduled engagements in the United Kingdom. His itinerary includes meetings with academics and officials linked to Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, London Business School, and the University of London.
He is also expected to meet with representatives of sports and skilling institutions in the UK to explore potential partnerships with Telangana.
Reddy said that his government aims to establish Hyderabad as a global hub for knowledge and education, while attracting premier international institutions to the city.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.