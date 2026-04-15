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NewsIndiaDelhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Mithali Raj, discusses progress around Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
REKHA GUPTA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Mithali Raj, discusses progress around Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The 16th, 17th and 18th of April will mark a significant moment, as enhanced representation of women in Parliament adds new depth to India’s democratic journey.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Mithali Raj, discusses progress around Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta interacted with legendary cricketer and former Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj ji, in Tirupati. Her support for the Nari Shakti Vandan echoes a larger national mood, where women are moving from achievement to leadership.

The 16th, 17th and 18th of April will mark a significant moment, as enhanced representation of women in Parliament adds new depth to India’s democratic journey.

Former India women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj has hailed the progress of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ initiative, describing it as a vital move toward inclusive growth following a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Tirupati.
 
"Thank you for your kind words, ma’am. It was a pleasure interacting with you in Tirupati. The progress around Nari Shakti Vandan is truly encouraging and marks an important step towards deeper representation and inclusive growth in our democracy," Mithali wrote on her ‘X’ account.

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Delhi CM Rekha had earlier lauded the former captain’s support for the initiative, noting that the period of April 16-18 would serve as a landmark moment for the nation. "Had a great interaction with legendary cricketer and former Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj ji, in Tirupati. Her support for the Nari Shakti Vandan echoes a larger national mood, where women are moving from achievement to leadership.

“The 16th, 17th and 18th of April will mark a significant moment, as enhanced representation of women in Parliament adds new depth to India’s democratic journey," she wrote on ‘X’.

The interaction comes ahead of a sitting expected to happen on Thursday in the Parliament during which the proposed amendments to the women's reservation law act passed in September 2023 are expected to be brought for consideration and subsequent passage.

The Act provides for reservation of one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women. Mithali, meanwhile, currently works as a consultant of Women's Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), aside from her commentary work. Last year, during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, a stand named after Mithali was inaugurated at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. (With IANS inputs)

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