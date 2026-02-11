Progressive Punjab Investment Summit to act as catalyst for industrial growth in state: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit to be held from March 13-15 in Mohali, envisioning it as a decisive step towards accelerating industrial growth in the state.

Addressing the meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Progressive Punjab Investment Summit slated to be held on March 13-15 in Mohali will act as a catalyst to further give a major push to the industrial development in the state, which has already emerged as a favorite investment destination across the globe.” He added, “This historic summit will offer a healthy platform to transform the destiny of the state by giving a major push to industrial development.”

Emphasising the need for collective deliberation, theChief Minister stated, “A consensus will be evolved to further chalk out a pro-industry action plan for the overall industrial development in the state after marathon discussions with international industrial giants.” Highly appreciating the leadership qualities and entrepreneurial skills of Punjabis, he remarked, “Punjabis can do wonders anywhere in the world with their grit and stamina.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the theme of the summit, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The summit will be held on the theme of ‘Punjab Means Business - Policy to Practice.’” He informed that the state government has already organised roadshows at Gurugram, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and in foreign countries like Japan, South Korea and others. He further stated, “The key sessions during the summit will include Inaugural, Valedictory, Country Sessions, Plenary, Sectoral Sessions and others.”

Terming the event a major opportunity for investors, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The investors’ summit will be a platform to showcase the investment opportunities in the state offering maximum incentives across the nation.” He added, “The Punjab Government has received a huge response not only from industrial giants in India but also from across the globe to participate in this mega event.” Reiterating his commitment, he said, “The state’s mainstay agriculture has already reached a plateau and massive industrialization is the only solution for the rejuvenation of the stagnated economy.”

The Chief Minister further said, “The state government has taken path breaking initiatives to emerge Punjab as the most preferred investment destination not only in the country but across the globe,” and urged prospective entrepreneurs to invest in the state in a big way. He added, “The state Government is committed to give a boost to the investment and industrial infrastructure in the state and with its earnest efforts, it has so far roped in investment proposals worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore which will create 5.20 lakh job opportunities for the youth.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Leading companies like Tata Steel, Sanatan Textiles and others are making a beeline to invest in the state and to attract more, the state government is organizing this Progressive Punjab Investment Summit on March 13-15 at Mohali.”

Focusing on reforms, the Chief Minister said, “The Punjab Government has introduced Green stamp paper in the registration of sale deeds to ensure faster and smooth issuance of regulatory clearances to industry projects.” He added, “Punjab is the only state which can rightly boast of its congenial industrial climate coupled with skilled manpower fully capable of catering to the needs of local industry.” Underscoring the importance of energy security, he said, “As power is the engine of growth, the state government has made all out efforts to make Punjab surplus in power.”

He further said, “Top industrial giants from across the country and globe are expected to attend this mega event in the state to firm up their investments.” Bhagwant Singh Mann reviewed the arrangements with senior officers to ensure that the historic summit is organized successfully. He added, “Apart from exhibition, seminars and technical sessions on various aspects of industry, a special focus on emerging technologies and strategies in industry will be laid.”

Earlier, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also released the logo of the summit. Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.