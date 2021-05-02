हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Election Commission

Prohibit victory celebrations urgently: EC to states, UT’s amid Assembly election results

TMC and DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers.

Prohibit victory celebrations urgently: EC to states, UT’s amid Assembly election results
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, workers and supporters of leading parties were seen celebrating in the streets on Sunday (May 2).

Seeing the situation on the ground, the EC issued an order asking the respective states to take immediate action to stop such gatherings, news agency ANI reported.

DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading.

Take a look at the visuals of the TMC supporters celebrating at Kalighat in Kolkata:

In the wake of a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes.

As the counting has come to an end, ruling parties were poised to return to power in three states with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress striding way ahead of the BJP in West Bengal while the BJP was comfortably ahead in Assam as was the LDF in Kerala, Election Commission trends indicated.

As votes were counted for the assembly polls in four states and one union territory with strict Covid protocols in place, trends indicated that Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK could cede power to arch rival DMK.

