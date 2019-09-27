close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nationalist Congress Party

Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai ahead of Sharad Pawar's visit to ED office

NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai ahead of Sharad Pawar&#039;s visit to ED office

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai`s Ballard Estate area in view of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar`s visit to Enforcement Directorate`s (ED) office on Friday in connection with a money laundering case.

Live TV

NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Anticipating similar protest, the police imposed section 144 (preventing unlawful assembly) of the CrPC. Pawar had earlier stated in a tweet that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency`s premises. "Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he stated.

Tags:
Nationalist Congress PartyNCPSharad PawarEnforcement DirectorateMumbai PoliceMumbai prohibitory ordersBallard Estate
Next
Story

Watch Dantewada, Pala, Badharghat, Hamirpur by-elections results live streaming on Zee News

Must Watch

PT4M49S

Pakistan Foreign Minister walks away when Zee News reporter tried to ask a question