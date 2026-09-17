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Project Cheetah turns four: The hidden milestone behind India’s 52-strong big cat population

The programme has moved beyond Kuno, with three cheetahs now at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. Authorities are also assessing Banni Grasslands in Gujarat and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh for future releases.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Project Cheetah turns four: The hidden milestone behind India’s 52-strong big cat population
Image Credit: A cheetah at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (File photo: ANI)

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Project Cheetah turns four: The hidden milestone behind India’s 52-strong big cat population
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