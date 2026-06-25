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  • /Amarnath Yatra 2026 security: Anantnag Police deploys drones, FRS CCTVs, and snipers under 'Project Hawk Eye'

Amarnath Yatra 2026 security: Anantnag Police deploys drones, FRS CCTVs, and snipers under 'Project Hawk Eye'

Anantnag Police launched Project Hawk Eye for Amarnath Yatra 2026. Discover how drones, FRS, and snipers are creating a 360-degree security grid.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026 security: Anantnag Police deploys drones, FRS CCTVs, and snipers under 'Project Hawk Eye'
Image Credit: Anantnag Police deploys drones, FRS CCTVs, and snipers under &#039;Project Hawk Eye&#039;.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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