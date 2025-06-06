Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Indian defence company known for systems like Akashteer, is now playing a key role in Project Kusha—an ambitious initiative to develop a long-range surface-to-air missile system similar to the Russian S-400. The project, led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is aimed at strengthening India’s ability to counter modern aerial threats such as drones, fighter aircraft, and missiles.

BEL is working closely with DRDO as a development partner, contributing to the design and production of several important subsystems, especially radars and control systems. “We are jointly developing many components of Project Kusha,” said BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain during the company’s March quarter earnings call, as reported by The Economic Times.

The prototype phase of Project Kusha is expected to begin soon. BEL aims to build the first working model within the next 12 to 18 months, after which the system will undergo user trials that may take another 1 to 3 years.

The final decision on who will assemble the entire system is still pending. Jain noted, “If the authorities decide to have two system integrators, we are confident BEL will be one of them.”

Project Kusha, also known as the Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS) or Programme Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (PGLRSAM), is designed to fill the gap between India’s MR-SAM (Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile), which has a range of 80 km, and the Russian S-400, which covers up to 400 km.

The system will include three types of interceptor missiles—M1 (150 km range), M2 (250 km range), and M3 (350 km range). It is expected to be operational for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy by 2028–2029.

A standout feature of Project Kusha is its ability to intercept high-speed anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) travelling at speeds of up to Mach 7 (seven times the speed of sound), marking a major leap in India’s air defence capabilities, according to reports by IDRW.org.

High-Speed Naval Defence: Project Kusha’s M2 Missile Shields Warships from Mach 7 Threats

One of the most important features of Project Kusha is its naval version of the M2 missile, which can intercept anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) flying at speeds of up to Mach 7—around 8,645 km/h. This is especially useful for protecting warships from fast-moving missiles designed to hit them at sea.

To achieve this, the system uses powerful long-range surveillance and fire control radars that can track threats from far away. The interceptor missiles are equipped with advanced guidance systems, including AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) seekers, infrared (IR) sensors, and radio frequency (RF) trackers. Together, these technologies allow the missile to accurately detect and lock onto its target, even if it's moving fast or changing direction, giving it high accuracy and maneuverability during interception.

M1 to M3: Building a Multi-Layered Missile Shield for India's Skies

The M1 interceptor missile is currently in the manufacturing stage and is expected to begin testing soon. The prototype should be ready in 12 to 18 months, followed by user trials that may take another 1 to 3 years. Built using the Akash-NG airframe, the M1 has a range of 150 km and can reach speeds of up to Mach 5.5 (approximately 6,800 km/h). This makes it suitable for intercepting various threats such as stealth fighter jets, cruise missiles, drones, and precision-guided weapons.

The M2 and M3 interceptors are still under development. Once completed, they will expand the system’s coverage. The M3, in particular, will be able to target large airborne platforms like AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) at distances of up to 350 km, and will also provide defence against short- to medium-range ballistic missiles, making Project Kusha a powerful multi-layered air defence solution.

Project Kusha: Strengthening India's Air Defence with Smart Integration and High Accuracy

One of the key strengths of Project Kusha is its ability to work smoothly with existing systems like the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and even the Russian S-400. This allows for radar data sharing and better coordination in intercepting threats, improving the system's overall performance.

The system also boasts a high accuracy rate—with a single-shot kill probability of 80% and over 90% when missiles are launched in a group (salvo mode). Once fully deployed, Project Kusha will be a strong and reliable part of India’s layered air defence network, ready to tackle a wide range of aerial threats.

Budget-Backed and Battle-Ready: Project Kusha Boosts Air and Naval Defences

Project Kusha was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in May 2022 with a budget of ₹21,700 crore (about US$2.6 billion) to build five squadrons for the Indian Air Force. The project takes lessons from India’s existing Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program, using already-tested missile designs to save both time and costs during development.

A major highlight of the project is its naval version, which can defend against anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) travelling at Mach 7 (around 8,645 km/h). This gives the Indian Navy a powerful tool to protect its frontline warships from advanced missile threats. The new system will work alongside existing defences like the Barak-8 and the Naval Ballistic Missile Defence System, making the Navy’s shield even stronger.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst.He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)