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NewsIndiaProperties worth ₹4 crore attached as Srinagar Police tighten noose on narco-terror network
SRINAGAR POLICE

Properties worth ₹4 crore attached as Srinagar Police tighten noose on narco-terror network

In one operation, Police Station Sangam attached properties worth approximately ₹3 crore belonging to Gulam Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, in connection with FIR No. 14/2026 registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Properties worth ₹4 crore attached as Srinagar Police tighten noose on narco-terror network

In a major blow to the narcotics trade operating in the Valley, Srinagar Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately ₹4 crore under the provisions of the NDPS Act, targeting assets allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

The action, carried out as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, involved the attachment of houses, shops and land connected to two alleged drug peddlers in the Sangam and Nowhatta areas of Kashmir. Police claim the assets were acquired through proceeds generated from the narcotics trade and said the move aims to dismantle the financial backbone of drug networks.

Police attached immovable properties worth around ₹4 crore belonging to two accused under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

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In one operation, Police Station Sangam attached properties worth approximately ₹3 crore belonging to Gulam Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, in connection with FIR No. 14/2026 registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

The attached assets include a residential house, land and commercial shops. According to the investigation, the properties were acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking.

In a separate action, Police Station Nowhatta attached a residential property worth approximately ₹1 crore belonging to Mohd Shafi Sheikh, son of Late Mohd Subhan Sheikh, in connection with FIR No. 09/2018 registered under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

Police stated that the property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through drug trafficking.

The attachments were carried out under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act to prevent the concealment, transfer or disposal of properties allegedly derived from the illicit narcotics trade.

Srinagar Police said they remain committed to dismantling narcotics networks by targeting both drug traffickers and assets generated through criminal activities. The force added that such action will continue under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan as part of efforts to build a drug-free Kashmir.

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