Properties worth Rs 2 crore attached under NDPS act as Jammu and Kashmir intensifies crackdown on drug trafficking

Intensifying its sustained crackdown on drug trafficking and narcotics networks under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached multiple immovable properties worth approximately ₹2 crore belonging to individuals allegedly involved in narcotics-related activities.

In the first case, Police Station Bemina attached immovable property worth around ₹1.5 crore belonging to accused drug peddler Mudasir Ahmad Pir alias Sahil alias Doge, son of Shareef-U-Din and resident of Firdous Colony, Bemina, Srinagar.

The attachment proceedings were carried out under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act after obtaining confirmation from the Competent Authority, SAFEMA, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, New Delhi.

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The attached property includes a two-storeyed house along with four marlas of land situated at Firdous Colony, Bemina, Srinagar. Investigations revealed that the property had allegedly been acquired through proceeds generated from the illicit narcotics trade.

In another action, police attached a residential house along with land worth approximately ₹50 lakh belonging to alleged drug peddler Shafiq Ahmad Khawaja, son of Fateh Joo and resident of Dildar Karnah in Kupwara district.

The property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with FIR No. 10/2024 registered under Sections 8/21-29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station M.R. Gunj.

Officials said the attachment proceedings in both cases were carried out after following due legal procedures and establishing that the properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said intensified action is being taken to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and ensure that illegally acquired assets of drug peddlers, including those allegedly backed from across the border, are identified and attached under the provisions of law.

According to official figures, authorities have registered 823 FIRs and arrested 905 drug smugglers and peddlers over the past 50 days. As many as 65 traffickers were booked under the PIT-NDPS provisions, while 86 illegal properties allegedly raised through drug money were demolished.

The administration has also attached 117 immovable properties and seized assets worth crores linked to narcotics networks.

Additionally, 460 driving licences have been suspended, while recommendations have been made for the cancellation of passports of 22 alleged smugglers. Authorities have also proposed the cancellation of registrations of 609 vehicles linked to drug trafficking.

During the anti-drug drive, 5,832 medical stores were inspected, resulting in suspension or cancellation of licences of 278 drug stores, while FIRs were registered against eight establishments.