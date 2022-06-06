हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Prophet Muhammad remark row: Rahul Gandhi claims BJP 'damaged India's standing globally'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of damaging India's standing globally.

Prophet Muhammad remark row: Rahul Gandhi claims BJP &#039;damaged India&#039;s standing globally&#039;
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP amid the Prophet Muhammad remark row. BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party over her controversial religious remarks on Prophet Muhammad on a TV news debate. She was a prime spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Her religious remark made during a television news debate triggered critical reactions from the South East, especially Islamic countries like Qatar, UAE and Iran putting India’s international relations in jeopardy.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from Sharma’s remarks.

ALSO READ: Nupur Sharma, ex-BJP leader whose religious remarks caused an international row for India

Rahul Gandhi commented on the same with his pointed tweet. He wrote, "Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP’s shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India’s standing globally."

Withdrawing her statement against the Islamic Prophet, Nupur Sharm took to Twitter that she did not intend to hurt the sentiments of any community. The former-BJP politician also clarified that her statements came at the backdrop of constant insults of Hindu gods during television debates.

