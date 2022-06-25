Expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma was also summoned by the Amherst Street police station (West Bengal) after the Narakonda police station. She was scheduled to appear at the police station on June 25, that is, today. But she didn't come today. Nupur has e-mailed and asked for some more time. Nupur Sharma has been accused of breaching communal harmony over her controversial remarks on Hazrat Mohammad. There have been protests against her all over the country. It also came to various districts of Bengal.

In the middle of this month, roads were blocked in several areas, including Howrah. Complaints were also lodged against Nupur Sharma at several police stations in different cities. Of these, a total of 10 police stations in Kolkata alone have registered cases against Nupur. Today, she was ordered to appear before the Amherst Street police station. But Nupur Sharma did not respond to the summons. It is learnt that she has sought four more weeks time from the Kolkata Police through an e-mail. Not only that, the expelled BJP leader also expressed fear of death in the e-mail.

An FIR was earlier lodged against Nupur Sharma at The Narakonda police station in connection with her controversial remarks on the Prophet. On the basis of this, she was summoned to appear before it on June 20. But Nupur Sharma urges four weeks time citing security issue. In an e-mail, she said she was worried about safety. So let her four weeks' time to appear. This time, she raised the same reason in reply to Amherst Street police station summon.

It is to be noted that a censure motion has been passed against Nupur Sharma in the assembly on the issue of prophethood. Her controversial remarks are ruining harmony, but Bengal has always been in favour of peace. The censure motion is presented in the West Bengal state assembly and was passed with the support of all.