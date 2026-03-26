Proposal gone wrong: 50-year-old professor beaten with slippers after he proposes female student

Karnataka professor proposes student: A video from a college in Karnataka has sparked widespread outrage after it showed a lecturer allegedly proposing to a female student inside a classroom. The incident reportedly took place at Siddhartha Medical College in T. Beguru village of Nelamangala taluk and has since gone viral on social media.

According to social media posts, the lecturer, said to be around 50 years old, approached a 19-year-old female student during class hours. He allegedly offered her a chocolate and expressed his feelings by saying “I love you” in front of others present in the classroom.

The unexpected act left students shocked. The student reportedly opposed the gesture strongly and reacted by hitting the lecturer with a slipper.

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In Bengaluru, a college professor named Mohammad Abdul proposed to a 19-year-old girl student in an open classroom.



Girl quickly objected. This is clear harassment. The pervert professor should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/h3l63hJnpH Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 26, 2026

Lecturer beaten with slippers

Soon after the incident, tensions escalated within the college premises. Other students gathered and confronted the lecturer over his behaviour.

Videos circulating online show a group of students chasing the lecturer across the campus. He was reportedly assaulted near a parked vehicle, and the situation turned chaotic for some time. The lecturer was allegedly beaten by students before he managed to escape from the spot amid the commotion.

Allegations and police involvement

The incident has led to serious allegations of misconduct against the lecturer, with claims of inappropriate behaviour towards the student.

As the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Nelamangala Rural Police Station, authorities are expected to investigate both the alleged harassment as well as the violence that followed on campus.

Social media reactions

The viral video has triggered strong reactions online. Many users have demanded strict action against the lecturer, while others have also raised concerns about students resorting to violence.

One user commented, “Arrest this professor as soon as possible.”

Another user wrote, “This raises serious concerns about professional ethics. At the same time, taking matters into one’s own hands with violence is not the solution.”

A third comment read, “Simple stupidity...or love bug. In a classroom, a teacher could do such an act to his student?”

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Investigation underway

The college, reportedly associated with Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, witnessed a tense atmosphere following the incident. Further investigation is expected to establish the full sequence of events and determine any legal action.