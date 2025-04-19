India slammed Bangladesh on Saturday after the alleged kidnapping and murder of a prominent Hindu community leader, Bhabesh Chandra Roy.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the killing of Roy follows a pattern of 'systematic persecution' of Hindu minorities under Bangladesh's interim government.

He said, "We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government, even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity."

He added that India condemns the incident and reminded the Bangladesh government to 'protect all minorities' without any excuses.

"We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions," he added.

According to news agency PTI, a media report said that Roy was kidnapped from his home and beaten to death in Dinajpur district of northern Bangladesh.

The body of Roy was recovered on Thursday night. He was 58 years old and a resident of Basudebpur village of Dinajpur, PTI reported that The Daily Star quoted the police and family members.