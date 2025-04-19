Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888327https://zeenews.india.com/india/protect-all-minorities-without-excuses-india-slams-bangladesh-after-hindu-community-leaders-killing-2888327.html
NewsIndia
BANGLADESH HINDU ATTACK

‘Protect All Minorities, Without Excuses’: India Slams Bangladesh After Hindu Community Leader's Killing

India slammed Bangladesh on Saturday after the alleged kidnapping and murder of a prominent Hindu community leader, Bhabesh Chandra Roy. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Protect All Minorities, Without Excuses’: India Slams Bangladesh After Hindu Community Leader's Killing Photo Credit: ANI

India slammed Bangladesh on Saturday after the alleged kidnapping and murder of a prominent Hindu community leader, Bhabesh Chandra Roy. 

In a post on the social media platform X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the killing of Roy follows a pattern of 'systematic persecution' of Hindu minorities under Bangladesh's interim government. 

He said, "We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government, even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity."

Also Read: 'Should Protect Rights Of Its Own Minorities': India Slams Bangladesh Over Bengal Violence Remark

He added that India condemns the incident and reminded the Bangladesh government to 'protect all minorities' without any excuses.

"We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions," he added. 

Also Read: Hindu Community Leader Abducted, Killed In Bangladesh

According to news agency PTI, a media report said that Roy was kidnapped from his home and beaten to death in Dinajpur district of northern Bangladesh. 

The body of Roy was recovered on Thursday night. He was 58 years old and a resident of Basudebpur village of Dinajpur, PTI reported that The Daily Star quoted the police and family members.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK