Protest or Opposition: Row erupts after youth Congress stages 'shirtless' protest at India AI Impact Summit

A row erupted after Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam and chanted anti-Modi slogans. The protest was intended against the recent India-US trade deal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 05:06 PM IST | Source: Bureau