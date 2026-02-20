Advertisement
Protest or Opposition: Row erupts after youth Congress stages shirtless protest at India AI Impact Summit
INDIA AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026

Protest or Opposition: Row erupts after youth Congress stages 'shirtless' protest at India AI Impact Summit

A row erupted after Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam and chanted anti-Modi slogans. The protest was intended against the recent India-US trade deal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Youth Congress stage shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam. (Photo source: X/@IYC)

