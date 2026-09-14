Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Protest replicas in pandals? Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begins with sensational political themes, devotion

Protest replicas in pandals? Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begins with sensational political themes, devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations brought large crowds to temples and pandals across India, with special rituals in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Kolkata’s pandals also featured themes based on Bengal’s political and social developments.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Protest replicas in pandals? Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begins with sensational political themes, devotion
Image Credit: Lord Ganesha is revered as the deity who brings new beginnings and removes obstacles. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amritsar Soormas win Sher-E-Punjab T20 League title, thrash Ludhiana Lions by eight wickets in final
2
3
4
5