/Protest replicas in pandals? Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begins with sensational political themes, devotion

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across India on Monday (September 14), with devotees gathering at famous temples and pandals to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Large crowds were seen in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with people arriving early in the morning for special rituals and darshan.
Mumbai saw some of the biggest gatherings as devotees reached the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. People stood in long queues to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” heard around the pandal.
The 10-day festival is one of Maharashtra’s biggest religious celebrations. Hundreds of public pandals across Mumbai and other parts of the state attract devotees during the festival.
In Nagpur, devotees gathered at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, where Mangal Aarti was performed. The temple saw devotees arriving to offer prayers on the first day of the festival.
In Jaipur, a large crowd gathered at the famous Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple from the early hours of Monday. Darshan began at 5 am with the Mangla Aarti and will continue until the Shayan Aarti at 11:40 pm.
Devotees have more than 19 hours to visit the temple and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The temple is among Jaipur’s best-known religious sites and draws large numbers of worshippers during Ganesh Chaturthi.
In Tamil Nadu, thousands of devotees queued up at the historic Karpaga Vinayakar Temple in Pillayarpatti in Sivaganga district. Worshippers arrived from the early hours to take part in special prayers and festive rituals at the temple.
Bengaluru also joined the celebrations, with devotees visiting the Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi. The temple hosted Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Worshippers visited the temple throughout the day.
In West Bengal, some Ganesh Chaturthi pandals have taken up themes based on recent political and social developments in the state.
In Kolkata’s Baguiati, the Executive Palace Apartment Owners’ Association set up its puja pandal around the theme ‘Parivartan – Towards a Developed Bengal with a Double Engine Government’.
The installation includes a replica of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital facade. It also features models of protesting doctors carrying “We Want Justice” placards. These have been placed along with models showing modern infrastructure and industrial development after the BJP government came to power in the state.
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh inaugurated a Ganesh Puja celebration at Panihati in North 24 Parganas. He said the increased celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in the state pointed to a cultural awakening.
“Change is visible all around in Bengal... this time, the festive season here is beginning with Ganesh Utsav, and the festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in every village. Bengal is set to become a ‘New Bengal’. Prosperity is coming here,” he said.
Speaking about the themes used in Kolkata’s pandals, Ghosh said local artists have drawn on public sentiment and developments in the state.
“Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great pomp and show in Bengal. Some of our artists here have come up with themes reflecting on Bengal’s past of bloodshed, violence and deteriorating industries, and contrasting it with the hope for industrialisation, bullet trains and improved social order,” he said.
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