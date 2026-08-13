/Protest vs protest marks total washout of Monsoon session; Parliament adjourned sine die

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram termed the session disappointing. "It's was a very disappointing session. The House did not function except for one bill. Nothing was taken up for discussion. Everything has been passed without discussion. It's a very disappointing session. The government has the numbers. It will always have its way. They must give leeway for the opposition to raise issues of concern. They can't stifle the opposition, censor the opposition, and decide what issues the opposition can raise or not raise. You must give opposition the space to have its say. And as far as the Home Minister deciding to come and give a statement on the penultimate day of the session, this could have been done earlier," said Chidambaram.