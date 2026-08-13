/Protest vs protest marks total washout of Monsoon session; Parliament adjourned sine die

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday adjourned the lower house sine die on the last day of the Monsoon Session, after full rendition of the Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were present in the house on the last day, when the opposition kept demanding a statement from Shah on Delhi portests and also urged the house to take up the Ram Temple donation theft case for discussion.
The Monsoon Session concluded in a complete washout, marked by intense counter-protests between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc on the final day at the Makar Dwar steps inside the Parliament complex. In the Rajya Sabha, the debate continued on various issues amid sloganeering from the opposition benches. The Rajya Sabha passed The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, rejecting proposed amendments and commotion by the opposition. The upper house was adjourned sine die after closing remarks by the chair and rendition of the national song Vande Mataram.
The confrontation began with a BJP protest targeting Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's failure to address ongoing unrest in Jharkhand. In response, opposition MPs led by Congress member Pawan Khera staged a counter-demonstration using a toy monkey and raising provocative slogans, including "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar."
Weighing in on the paralysis of the legislature, Trinamool Congress (TMC) senior MP Saugata Roy argued that managing the house is not the responsibility of the opposition, asserting instead that the government had let the public down.
"The opposition does not want to hear the Home Minister's speech; they do not wish to listen to a long lecture. We wanted the government to clarify who ordered the pellet gun firing, but that explanation was not provided. He is a very powerful figure, yet he failed to run the House; let us see what happens now...The entire government is responsible. It is not our responsibility to run the House; it is theirs. It is their job to persuade and convince the opposition," he said
Reacting to the government's stand that the Home Minister is ready to make a statement in the House, Samajwadi Party MP Rajiv Rai said, "This is the government's hooliganism and conspiracy. It was only on the last day that the Home Minister remembered he had to make a statement. Just as, after keeping students on a hunger strike for 20 days and subjecting them to a lathi-charge, he suddenly remembered he needed to speak to them. This reflects their mindset and intentions."
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram termed the session disappointing. "It's was a very disappointing session. The House did not function except for one bill. Nothing was taken up for discussion. Everything has been passed without discussion. It's a very disappointing session. The government has the numbers. It will always have its way. They must give leeway for the opposition to raise issues of concern. They can't stifle the opposition, censor the opposition, and decide what issues the opposition can raise or not raise. You must give opposition the space to have its say. And as far as the Home Minister deciding to come and give a statement on the penultimate day of the session, this could have been done earlier," said Chidambaram.
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