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Protest vs protest marks total washout of Monsoon session; Parliament adjourned sine die

The Monsoon Session concluded in a complete washout, marked by intense counter-protests between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc on the final day at the Makar Dwar steps inside the Parliament complex.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Protest vs protest marks total washout of Monsoon session; Parliament adjourned sine die
Image Credit: IANS

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