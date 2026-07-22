The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday refused to visit Union Minister JP Nadda's house for a meeting, saying that the ministers should come to the people's court to discuss the issues being raised by the students and protestors. CJP activist Saurav Das insisted that any dialogue must take place in the ‘people's court’ at Jantar Mantar. CJP activist Das rejected the invitation to hold talks at BJP leader JP Nadda's residence and said, "He invited us to his house again. We flatly refused. The people's court is held here; ministers should come among the people," Das said.
He added, "However, being educated people, we thought if there are security concerns, we could meet at some neutral place near Jantar Mantar. We are yet to hear from them on that." Das emphasised that the protesters are not interested in "useless talk" and that the government must show a clear intent to address their core grievances.
Das also outlined the CJP’s demands to end the protest. “First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, 1 crore rupees compensation for the families of all those students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against any peaceful protester in relation to this protest in the future," he added.
Das also made a strong appeal for maintaining the peaceful nature of the movement following reports of stone-pelting. "Violence has no place in a democracy. There is no place for violence in this protest either. I appeal to those doing such things to stop. Do not show aggression toward the police. Do not deviate from our main issue. If you engage in violence or vandalism, the entire narrative will shift... This is Gandhi's land; always remember that we will move forward and win through Gandhian principles," he said.
Meanwhile, the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast while maintaining that the protest will continue. "The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk. The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met," said Dipke while urging that the fast unto death is deteriorating Wangchuk's health.
We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 22, 2026
The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met. pic.twitter.com/rCfygpuCH6
"Today marks the 25th day of Sonam Sir’s hunger strike. Twenty-five days without food pose a serious threat to his life, and we do not want anything to happen to him. Therefore, I request Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike. We will continue this protest, and I assure you that even if Sonam Sir ends his hunger strike, we will continue our protest. We will not step back until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Our protest will continue peacefully. Those who are engaging in wrongdoing or raising inappropriate slogans were never a part of our protest, nor can they ever be. Our protest will follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. It will continue peacefully and will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns." said Dipke in a video message.
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