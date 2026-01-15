Protests Erupt In London Over Alleged Grooming Of Sikh Minor, Police Action Questioned

LONDON: Around 200 Sikh men and women gathered outside a council flat in Hounslow on Sunday night, claiming that a 34 year old Afghan man had groomed a 16 year old Sikh girl.

According TOI report, those parents said the girl’s parents had earlier approached a gurdwara in Slough seeking assistance, deeply distressed over their daughter’s safety. They alleged that the teenager had left home to stay with the man, whom she had reportedly been in contact with since she was 14 or 15, and said she had been groomed.

Videos Of Confrontation Go Viral On Social Media

Videos circulating on Instagram show Sikh men confronting the accused individual on a staircase, accusing him of being a paedophile. In one clip, a man is heard telling the girl that she had been “brainwashed and manipulated,” adding, “This isn’t Afghanistan, this is England. Why can’t you find someone your own age?”

Screenshots from the videos have since gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the incident and sparking heated debate online.

The man accused the Afghan national of keeping the teenage girl inside his flat between 5 am and 10 pm along with five or six other men. In response, the Afghan man reportedly told the crowd that he was in love with the girl and claimed he was unaware of her age.

Neighbours Claim Repeated Complaints To Police

As per the reports, a neighbour said she had repeatedly contacted the police after noticing several underage girls visiting the Afghan man’s flat over the past nine years. She also alleged that the premises had earlier been raided in connection with drugs and pointed out that the flat is located close to a school. “There are about four guys in there,” she said. “It’s disgusting.”

During the protest, Sikh men were seen standing outside the building, chanting slogans including “paedos out.” One of the protesters said the girl’s parents had approached the police multiple times, but no action had been taken so far.

Questioning the lack of response, he said, “Why is this happening in the UK in 2026? The police are turning a blind eye.”

Jaspal Singh, a member of the group Shere Panjab, is seen in one of the videos banging on the man’s door as several Sikh men behind him shout insults, including “paedophile” and “pervert.”

Police were eventually called to the scene, following which the man was taken away in a police van, while the girl was returned to her family. Some of the demonstrators were also relatives of the girl, reportedly.

Sikh Youth Announces Nationwide Inquiry

Speaking about the incident, Jaspal said it was shameful that the Sikh community had to intervene when the police failed to act. “Why should Sikhs have to step in when this is the police’s responsibility?” he said. “We’ve been dealing with this issue for years, and we’ve had enough.” Meanwhile, Sikh Youth UK has announced the launch of a nationwide inquiry into cases involving Sikh victims of grooming gangs, as quoted by TOI.