BHAGVAD GITA

'Proud Moment For Every Indian': PM Modi As Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra Added To UNESCO’s Memory Of The World Register

Reacting to the addition of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, PM Modi on X said that this a 'proud moment' for every Indian across the world. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have entered the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) Memory of the World Register.

Reacting to the addition of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X said that this a 'proud moment' for every Indian across the world. 

He said, "A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture." 

UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register preserves and promotes the world's documentary heritage, like manuscripts, documents, and other forms of texts. 

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called it a 'historic moment' for India's civilisational heritage. 

In a post on X, he wrote, "The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register."

He added, "With this, we now have 14 inscriptions from our country on this international register."

The sacred Hindu scripture, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, consists of the conversation between Lord Krishna and Prince Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra during the Mahabharata. The scripture offers Lord Krishna's spiritual teaching about duty, God, dharma, and more. 

On the other hand, Bharat Muni's Natyashastra is the ancient Indian text on performing arts, which consists of dance, drama, and music. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

