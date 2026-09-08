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‘Proud of my son': SA Chandrasekhar's fresh gesture days after Trisha controversy

It fits a familiar pattern for the veteran director, who has rarely missed an opportunity to publicly celebrate Vijay's political milestones.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
‘Proud of my son': SA Chandrasekhar's fresh gesture days after Trisha controversy
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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