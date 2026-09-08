Veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has once again spoken up about his son, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, coming days after a controversy involving actor Trisha Krishnan gripped the state's political circles.
The senior Chandrasekhar, known for being vocal about his son's journey from cinema to politics, marked the moment with visible pride, continuing a pattern he has followed at nearly every major milestone in Vijay's political career.
The episode traces back to remarks allegedly made by DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin at a Cauvery-related protest meeting in August, where he was accused of directing a double-meaning comment at actor Trisha Krishnan.
The DMK denied the allegation, saying the comment had been edited or taken out of context and that Udhayanidhi never named the actor.
Police later took him into custody for questioning, though the Madras High Court subsequently ordered his release.
The row snowballed into a larger political flashpoint, with Chief Minister Vijay addressing it directly in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 7.
He told the House that political criticism was fair game, but defamatory or obscene remarks aimed at women would not be tolerated, adding that women had played a central role in his own political victory and that the law would take its course against anyone crossing that line.
Against this backdrop, SA Chandrasekhar's latest gesture of pride toward his son has drawn attention.
It fits a familiar pattern for the veteran director, who has rarely missed an opportunity to publicly celebrate Vijay's political milestones, whether it was the TVK's Assembly election win in May, Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister, or now, his son's firm stand in the Assembly on the treatment of women in political discourse.
Chandrasekhar has previously spoken emotionally about the family's early financial struggles and about how far his son has come, often remarking that Vijay has "fulfilled his dream."
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