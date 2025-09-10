'Proud Of...': Supreme Court Reaffirms Constitutional Values Amid Nepal Gen Z Protests

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reacted to the Gen Z-led protests in Nepal that resulted in the resignation from Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The demonstrations started on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the Nepalese government banned 26 social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

According to ANI, the protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They also want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

The top court observed the same during the hearing on a Presidential reference concerning whether the Court can lay down timelines and procedures for the President and State Governors when considering Bills passed by State legislatures.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per Bar and Bench, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said, "we are proud of our constitution.. see what is happening in our neighbouring states.. Nepal we saw..."

Justice Vikram Nath added, "Yes Bangladesh also."

Meanwhile, according to IANS, the Nepali Army assumed responsibility for maintaining law and order, as the security institution announced a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, effective until Thursday morning.

Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, as per ANI, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

Also Read: Nepal in Crisis: 14 Governments in 17 Years, Gen Z Sparks Political Uprising

Unrest In India's Neighbours

The demonstrations in Nepal are led by Gen Z against corruption and nepotism turned violent, and several lives were lost, and even the Parliament was set on fire.

Bangladesh also witnessed a similar development when a massive uprising by the students that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

In Sri Lanka, the economic crisis led to a change in leadership even the top leaders in the island nation had to flee the country.

As per IANS, former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife, Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, passed away after sustaining injuries when their home in Dallu was set on fire amid the ongoing unrest.

(with agencies' inputs)