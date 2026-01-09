‘Providing Energy On Affordable Price’: MEA On US To Levy 500% Tariffs on Nations Buying Russian Oil

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday cleared its stand on providing Indians with affordable price. During the weekly press briefing by the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said India’s approach depends on the evolving global market.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump on 7th January 2026 approved the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 which allows US to levy 500% tariffs on countries importing Russian Oil.

During the presss briefing MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India’s broad approach is dependent on ivoving global market, It is also the imperative for us to provide energy at affordable rates to our 1.4 billion people, so that there energy security needs are met. This will be a factor in the way we engage the global market on global markets.”

Delhi | On the US Congress introducing a bill to tax India with 500% tariffs, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We are aware of this bill, and we are focused on the developments. You are aware of our approach towards energy sources. In this regard, our approach depends on… pic.twitter.com/0ZDJsSb78i — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

While talking about the sanctioning Russian Oil Bill, MEA spokesperson said, “We are aware of this bill, and we are focused on the developments. You are aware of our approach towards energy sources.”

Further affirming to India’s pragmatic and diversified approach towards oil.

The US approval of bill sanctioning countries buying Russian oil with 500% tarrifs, citing funding to Russia to shed 'Bloodbath' in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The US President who has been continously trying for a peace pact between Russia and Ukraine, the bill will ‘punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine’ said United States Senator Lindsey Graham.

After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others.



This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 7, 2026

The Bill particulary focused targeting BRICS nation, in a X post US Senator Lindsey Graham said “This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine.”

While the Ministry of External Affiars has cleared on New Delhi’s continous pragmatic, diversified, market driven approach towards India’s oil import hugely dependent on domestic demand and affordability.

