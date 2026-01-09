Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004956https://zeenews.india.com/india/providing-energy-on-affordable-price-mea-on-us-to-levy-500-tariffs-on-nations-buying-russian-oil-3004956.html
NewsIndia‘Providing Energy On Affordable Price’: MEA On US To Levy 500% Tariffs on Nations Buying Russian Oil
INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

‘Providing Energy On Affordable Price’: MEA On US To Levy 500% Tariffs on Nations Buying Russian Oil

MEA on Friday said India's approach towards oil import is dependent on global markets and providing Indians with enrgy on affordable prices amid the US President Trump's nod to Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Providing Energy On Affordable Price’: MEA On US To Levy 500% Tariffs on Nations Buying Russian Oil Representative Image (Image: ANI)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday cleared its stand on providing Indians with affordable price. During the weekly press briefing by the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said India’s approach depends on the evolving global market.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump on 7th January 2026 approved the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 which allows US to levy 500% tariffs on countries importing Russian Oil.

During the presss briefing MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India’s broad approach is dependent on ivoving global market, It is also the imperative for us to provide energy at affordable rates to our 1.4 billion people, so that there energy security needs are met. This will be a factor in the way we engage the global market on global markets.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While talking about the sanctioning Russian Oil Bill, MEA spokesperson said, “We are aware of this bill, and we are focused on the developments. You are aware of our approach towards energy sources.”

Further affirming to India’s pragmatic and diversified approach towards oil.

The US approval of bill sanctioning countries buying Russian oil with 500% tarrifs, citing funding to Russia to shed 'Bloodbath' in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The US President who has been continously trying for a peace pact between Russia and Ukraine, the bill will ‘punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine’ said United States Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Bill particulary focused targeting BRICS nation, in a X post US Senator Lindsey Graham said “This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine.”

While the Ministry of External Affiars has cleared on New Delhi’s continous pragmatic, diversified, market driven approach towards India’s oil import hugely dependent on domestic demand and affordability.

Also Read: 'Modi-Trump Spoke 8 Times': India Rubbishes Report Of US Trade Deal Collapse

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Anvesha Satellite
Defence Satellite Anvesha Launches January Twelve
Jammu Kashmir cold wave
Severe Cold Wave Freezes Dal Lake As J-K, Ladakh Reel Under Sub-Zero Temps
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 09-01-2026 Suvarna Keralam SK-35 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Iran Protests 2026
Iran Anti-Khamenei Protests Escalate: 10 Key Points On Nationwide Unrest
men jeans
Men’s Jeans to Grab in the Grand Garage Edition Sale
I-PAC raids West Bengal
Full Story Of The Coal Smuggling Case, Hawala Links, And Calcutta HC Battle
men winter jackets
Grand Garage Edition Sale Steals: Men’s Jackets That Upgrade Your Style
snap result 2025
Snap Result 2025 OUT At snaptest.org: Check How To Download SIU MBA Scorecard
BMC Election 2026
BMC Elections 2026 LIVE: 3-Year Wait Ends, BJP vs Shiv Sena vs Congress
protest
TMC MPs protest outside Amit Shah’s Office After ED Raids, Back Mamata Banerje