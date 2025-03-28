'Provocative' Song Case: SC Quashes Case Against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged by the Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song. While pronouncing its decision, the top court observed that freedom of speech and expression is an integral part of democracy.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said it is the duty of court to protect the fundamental rights of citizens. "Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of a person to express the views must be respected and protected. Literature, including poetry, drama, films, satire, and art, makes the life of human beings more meaningful," the bench said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Congress leader had challenged the January 17 order of the Gujarat High Court, which dismissed his petition for quashing the FIR filed against him, saying the investigation was at a very nascent stage. On January 3, Pratapgarhi was booked for the alleged provocative song in the backdrop of a mass marriage function he attended in Jamnagar.

Among other sections, Pratapgarhi, national chairman of the Congress' minority cell, was booked under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 46-second video clip, uploaded by Pratapgarhi on X, showed him being showered with flower petals as he walked, waving his hands, and a song playing in the background, which the FIR alleged had lyrics that were provocative, detrimental to national unity, and hurt religious feelings.