Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878619https://zeenews.india.com/india/provocative-song-case-sc-quashes-case-against-congress-mp-imran-pratapgarhi-2878619.html
NewsIndia
PROVOCATIVE SONG CASE

'Provocative' Song Case: SC Quashes Case Against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said it is the duty of court to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Provocative' Song Case: SC Quashes Case Against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Representational Image.

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged by the Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song. While pronouncing its decision, the top court observed that freedom of speech and expression is an integral part of democracy.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said it is the duty of court to protect the fundamental rights of citizens. "Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of a person to express the views must be respected and protected. Literature, including poetry, drama, films, satire, and art, makes the life of human beings more meaningful," the bench said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Congress leader had challenged the January 17 order of the Gujarat High Court, which dismissed his petition for quashing the FIR filed against him, saying the investigation was at a very nascent stage. On January 3, Pratapgarhi was booked for the alleged provocative song in the backdrop of a mass marriage function he attended in Jamnagar.

Among other sections, Pratapgarhi, national chairman of the Congress' minority cell, was booked under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 46-second video clip, uploaded by Pratapgarhi on X, showed him being showered with flower petals as he walked, waving his hands, and a song playing in the background, which the FIR alleged had lyrics that were provocative, detrimental to national unity, and hurt religious feelings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK