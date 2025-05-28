Continuing his tirade against Congress MP and party's Assam state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the opposition leader maintains proximity with Pakistan. Sarma also said that Gaurav Gogoi's admission to visit Pakistan is not the end but the beginning of a serious issue. He said that the Assam government will make related evidence public on September 10 once the Special Investigation Team submits its report.

"Finally, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear — this is just the beginning, not the end. What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment," said Sarma on X.

Finally , Congress MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan.

But let us be very clear — this is just the beginning, not the end.

What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 28, 2025

He said that the people of the country deserve to know the truth. "The Government of Assam, committed to transparency and accountability, will make everything public on 10th September, once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its comprehensive inquiry. The people of Assam and the nation deserve the truth — and they shall have it, in full," added Sarma.

Hitting out at the Congress party for promoting Gogoi and making him Assam Congress president, Sarma said that people won't forgive Rahul Gandhi for the same. "But the people will also not forget — nor forgive — the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for deliberately promoting such a dangerous and compromised individual into the public life of our country," said the Chief Minister and BJP leader.

Notably, Sarma has also alleged that Gogoi's wife receives pay from a Pakistan-based NGO.

Earlier, Sarma said, "Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI, and upon returning, he also opposed the purchase of Rafale. If even a single word of mine is proven wrong, I will resign from the post of Chief Minister."

Responding to the CM's remarks, Gogoi in a series of posts on X, said, "I am worried about the health of the Chief Minister of Assam. For some reason best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd."

"It is often said that when something is bothering at home, it reflects in the person's mental state. We will ensure that after 2026, he gets to have some rest. The script the Chief Minister follows is worse than a B-grade film. To cover up one lie, a person has to say countless lies. That is exactly what the Chief Minister is doing," Gogoi said.