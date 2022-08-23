PSEB 10th Compartment result 2022: Punjab board has announced the Class 10 re-appear result 2022. Students who have appeared for the compartment exams can check their PSEB 10th result 2022 on pseb.ac.in. In addition to the PSEB website, students can view the Punjab board 10th re-appear result 2022 on indiaresults.com. To view PSEB results for compartment examinations, they must input their roll number.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘result’ tab.

Click on the ‘PSEB 10th compartment result 2022’ link.

Enter your roll number and click on the ‘find results’ button.

PSEB 10th compartment result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Download and save it for further reference.

On July 6, 2022, the PSEB 10th result 2022 was revealed. In the class 10 exams, 97.94% of pupils were declared pass. The pass percentage for ladies was 99.34%, while the pass percentage for boys was 99.83%.





