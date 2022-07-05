PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board Result 2022 DECLARED at pseb.ac.in- direct link to check here
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Punjab Board Result 2022 declared today at the official website pseb.ac.in, students can now check their scorecards, scroll down for direct link.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 10th Result 2022 term 2 today July 5, 2022. PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma announced the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:15 PM. Punjab Board released the Class 10th results data like pass percentage which stood at 97.94%, and toppers' names in the press conference. In the academic session 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.
The Punjab board class 10 term-II examinations were held in an offline pen and paper mode from April 24 to May 19, 2022, in accordance with all of the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the government of India.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES
PSEB Board Result 2022: Here’s how to download the admit card
- Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
- Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.
PSEB Class 10th result 2022, check the direct link here
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained based on marks obtained in both term 1 and term 2 exams. Last year, the pass rate for the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93%.
