PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 10th Result 2022 term 2 today July 5, 2022. PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma announced the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:15 PM. Punjab Board released the Class 10th results data like pass percentage which stood at 97.94%, and toppers' names in the press conference. In the academic session 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

The Punjab board class 10 term-II examinations were held in an offline pen and paper mode from April 24 to May 19, 2022, in accordance with all of the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the government of India.

PSEB Board Result 2022: Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link

Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained based on marks obtained in both term 1 and term 2 exams. Last year, the pass rate for the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93%.