PSEB 10th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 10th Result 2022 term 2 today July 5, 2022. PSEB announced the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:23 PM. Pass percentage this year stood at 97.94%. In the academic session 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

PSEB 10th result 2022: Girls outshine boys

Girls have recorded a better pass percentage in PSEB 10th result 2022.

Girls pass percentage: 99.35%

Boys pass percentage: 98.83%

PSEB 10th result 2022: Toppers list

Nancy Rani (Firozpur) - 644/650 - 1st position

Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur) - 644/650 - 2nd position

Komalpreet (Sangrur) - 642/650 - 3rd

Although Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur has scored the same marks, due to regulation of PSEB, Nancy is younger in age so Nancy is 1st and Dilpreet is 2nd.

PSEB Class 10 result 2022: Top District

- Gurdaspur

- Pathankot

- Ferozpur

This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94 per cent.

PSEB Board Result 2022: Here’s how you can check your result

- Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in

- Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link

- Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

- PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference

Students need to score at least 20 per cent marks in both practical exams and theory to pass the class 10 board examination. This year, the academic calendar was divided into two parts, along with the syllabus. So, the overall score will be calculated on the basis of the average of the two terms.