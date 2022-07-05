PSEB 10th Results 2022: Punjab Board class 10th result DECLARED at pseb.ac.in- here’s how to check scorecard if website is crashed
PSEB declared the class 10th Result 2022 term 2 today July 5, 2022, if website is crashed students can get results via SMS and Digilocker.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 10th Result 2022 term 2 today July 5, 2022. PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma announced the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:23 PM. Punjab Board Class 10th results released the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names in a press conference. In the academic session, 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.
PSEB Board Result 2022: Here’s how to download the scorecard
- Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
- Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: If website is crashed students can get result via SMS
Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.Send to 5676750.
The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number.
PSEB Class 10 Results 2022: Check result via Digilocker
- First of all, students need to visit the official website pseb.ac.in or digilocker.gov.in.
- Then find the Punjab Board 10th Result Link 2022.
- Now click on the link available on the homepage of the website.
- After that, a login window will open, and enter the login details.
- Once the details are entered, click on the download option.
- Now Punjab 10th Board Result 2022 Term 2 will be opened on the screen.
- Check out the details mentioned in the result and then click on download.
- Take a print of the result for further use.
- PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained based on marks obtained in both term 1 and term 2 exams. Last year, the pass rate for the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93%.
