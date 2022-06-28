PSEB 12th Results 2022: PSEB Punjab Board Term 2 12th results declared today on June 28, 2022. The class 12th result was declared in a press conference around 3.15 PM. Around 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board examination in Punjab this year out of which 96.96% passed the exam. In total, 96.96% of students passed this year's exams girls pass percentage stands at 97.78 per cent whereas boys stand at 96.27 per cent

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Girls outperformed Boys

Girls have continued to perform better in the class 12 Punjab board results this year as well. A total of 1,37,161 girls appeared in the exam out which 1,34,182 have managed to pass meanwhile 1,64,529 boys appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,329 boys passed. The girls pass percentage stands at 97.78 per cent whereas boys stand at 96.27 per cent.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Websites to check Punjab Board Results

- pseb.ac.in

- punjab.idairesults.com

- results.nic.in

PSEB class 12th result out: Toppers list

1st Topper: Arshdeep Kaur – 497/500

2nd topper: Arshpreet Kaur – 497/500

3rd topper: Kulwinder Kaur – 497/500

In the PSEB result declared today, three girls have secured the same marks and have topped the state board exams. Arshdeep Kaur of Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur of Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur of Faridkot are at top 3 positions. All three girls have secured 497 out of 500 with 99.40 percentage.

PSEB class 12th result out: Stream wise pass percentage

Science (Medical) stream result - 97.52%

Science (Non-medical) stream result - 98.02%

Commerce result - 97.75%

Humanities result - 96.68%

PSEB class 12th result: 96.96% over all pass percentage

2022: 96.96% pass

2021: 96.48% pass

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

- Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

- Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

- Now select the submit option.

- Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

- Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

PSEB has announced the class 12th result through online press conference. This year a total of 302 students in merit list. In the Punjab board 12th result declared today, three girls have scored equal marks to secure the top spot in the arts stream. Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur are toppers from arts stream while Rohit Kumar from a government school in Hoshiarpur and Ankita from Muktsar has topped science and commerce streams, respectively.

