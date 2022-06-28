NewsIndia
PSEB BOARD RESULTS 2022

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Punjab Board Class 12 result DECLARED at pseb.ac.in, check Toppers' list, pass percentage here

Around 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board examination in Punjab this year out of which 96.96% passed the exam. Girls pass percentage stands at 97.78 per cent whereas boys stand at 96.27 per cent.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
  • Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent whereas boys stand at 96.27 per cent
  • Three girls have secured the same marks and have topped the state board exams
  • This year a total of 302 students in merit list

Trending Photos

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Punjab Board Class 12 result DECLARED at pseb.ac.in, check Toppers' list, pass percentage here

PSEB 12th Results 2022: PSEB Punjab Board Term 2 12th results declared today on June 28, 2022. The class 12th result was declared in a press conference around 3.15 PM. Around 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board examination in Punjab this year out of which 96.96% passed the exam. In total, 96.96% of students passed this year's exams girls pass percentage stands at 97.78 per cent whereas boys stand at 96.27 per cent

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Girls outperformed Boys

Girls have continued to perform better in the class 12 Punjab board results this year as well. A total of 1,37,161 girls appeared in the exam out which 1,34,182 have managed to pass meanwhile 1,64,529 boys appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,329 boys passed. The girls pass percentage stands at 97.78 per cent whereas boys stand at 96.27 per cent.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Websites to check Punjab Board Results

- pseb.ac.in

- punjab.idairesults.com

- results.nic.in

PSEB class 12th result out: Toppers list

1st Topper: Arshdeep Kaur – 497/500

2nd topper: Arshpreet Kaur – 497/500

3rd topper: Kulwinder Kaur – 497/500

In the PSEB result declared today, three girls have secured the same marks and have topped the state board exams. Arshdeep Kaur of Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur of Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur of Faridkot are at top 3 positions. All three girls have secured 497 out of 500 with 99.40 percentage.

PSEB class 12th result out: Stream wise pass percentage

Science (Medical) stream result - 97.52%

Science (Non-medical) stream result - 98.02%

Commerce result - 97.75%

Humanities result - 96.68%

PSEB class 12th result: 96.96% over all pass percentage

2022: 96.96% pass

2021: 96.48% pass

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

- Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

- Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

- Now select the submit option.

- Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

- Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

PSEB has announced the class 12th result through online press conference. This year a total of 302 students in merit list. In the Punjab board 12th result declared today, three girls have scored equal marks to secure the top spot in the arts stream. Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur are toppers from arts stream while Rohit Kumar from a government school in Hoshiarpur and Ankita from Muktsar has topped science and commerce streams, respectively.

For more check here for live updates on Punjab board results 2022: PSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates

PSEB board results 2022pseb result 12th class 2022pseb 12th result 2022 term 2pseb 10th result 2022 term 2pseb 12th result 2022 datepunjab board 10th result 2022punjab board 12th result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi