PSEB Board Result 2022: Class 10th Supplementary result RELEASED on pseb.ac.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

PSEB Board 2022 Result: Punjab School Education Board, PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022 is released PSEB announced the matriculation supply result 2022 on November 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website--pseb.ac.in or on indiaresults.com. To access the Punjab Board Metric Supplementary Result 2022 candidates would be required to key in their roll number.

According to the official notification, the controller of Examinations said that the certificates of the examinees who have appeared in this examination will be uploaded on DigiLocker. Candidates who have applied for the hard copy of the certificate will be sent their certificates within 15 days.

PSEB Class 10th suplementary result- Steps to check scores

Visit the official website indiaresults.com

Select the state of Punjab

Click on Punjab School education board

Click on the link that reads “Matriculation supplementary result, September 2022”

Key in your name or roll number

Your result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Candidates who are not satisfied with the result can apply for rechecking till Nov 18, 2022. As per the official notice, candidates will have to submit Rs 1000 per answer sheet as a revaluation fee. This is to be noted, only theory papers can be sent for reevaluation and not practical papers.