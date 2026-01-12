PSLV-C62 Setback: What Strategic Failure Means For ISRO, NavIC And Army

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s yet another failure in launching 16 satellites, including one that is strategically important for the country, has raised serious questions. This is the second setback for ISRO in the PS3 phase. Notably, this is not only crucial for armed forces but also the country’s navigation system, which is fast getting old and defunct. While the ISRO is yet to release a detailed, transparent report on the reasons behind failures, the same has raised serious concerns for government establishements as well.

Earlier, the PSLV-C61 launch on 18th May 2025 had failed. Now with the PSLV C-62 failure today, ISRO has lost million-dollar satellites meant to serve national security purposes. ISRO's PSLV rocket, which is considered the most reliable, has flown 64 times in 33 years, with four major failures. The earlier failure of GISAT-1 had also raised serious questions for ISRO.

The primary payload of the PSLV-C62 mission was EOS-N1, also known as Anvesha, an Earth observation satellite developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The satellite was deployed into an orbit approximately 511 km above Earth. EOS-N1 is a hyperspectral imaging satellite, enabling it to capture data far beyond the capabilities of the human eye or conventional optical imaging systems. This advanced technology offers significant potential for both civilian and strategic applications.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why C61-C62 Failure Is A Concern

Notably, the satellite was to be used for multiple purposes, including mapping of the land. This helps not only the military in mapping the enemy sites but also acts as a support for Navigation with the Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, aimed at replacing the GPS. However, the NavIC itself is facing an unprecedented crisis.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, had informed the Lok Sabha in July 2025 that of the 11 satellites launched by ISRO, only 4 are functioning for the intended purpose. "As of now, 11 satellites have been put in orbit. Some of them are not functioning. At present, 4 satellites are providing Position, Navigation & Timing (PNT) services, 4 satellites are being used for one-way message broadcast, 1 satellite got decommissioned after its end-of-life service. 2 satellites could not reach the intended orbit," Singh had said.

NVS-03 launch, which was expected by the end of 2025, has been delayed and thus, the NVS-04 & NVS-05 have been impacted as well.

Notably, of the four functioning satellites, two has already crossed their lifespan and the other two are nearing completion, and the NavIC system is just inches away from going on ventilator. According to independent researchers, ISRO's NavIC is just a single atomic clock failure away from disaster.

IRNSS-1B was launched in 2014 with 10 10-year design life and has already crossed 11 years of lifespan.

IRNSS-1F was launched in 2016 and is nearing the end of its 12-year life cycle. Its atomic clock may fail by 2028.

The IRNSS-1I and NVS-O1 have a life till 2028 and 2035, respectively. The atomic clocks of IRNSS-1A, IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1D, IRNSS-1E, IRNSS-1G and NVS-02 have already failed.

ISRO's IRNSS / NAVIC programme is just a single atomic clock failure away (most likely on IRNSS-1F) to see a complete collapse of the constellation, India will thus lose navigational independence.



Sad fate for a programme with so much promise in making India's satellite… pic.twitter.com/9Wq5tqq5iG — Indian Space Post (@indianspacepost) December 18, 2025

What Is An Atomic Clock, And Is It Important?

An atomic clock on a satellite is an extremely precise timekeeping device that uses the vibrations of atoms (usually cesium or rubidium) to measure time with extraordinary accuracy.

Satellite systems—especially GPS and navigation satellites—depend on precise timing to work correctly. Even a tiny timing error (a billionth of a second) can cause position errors of several meters on Earth.

Netizens Questions Sabotage Angle

With the repeated failure of the ISRO in launching strategic or spy satellites, the netizens are raising the sabotage angle theory on social media. Some even claimed that China may be behind it and urged the government and the ISRO to take a close look into the matter.

“Three EOS launch failures. One NAVIC. All failures started since 2017 Doklam and all seem to hinder India's strategic ability. ISRO needs to thoroughly investigate the sabotage angle. Be it cyber or infiltrator. May be, PMO must set up its own investigation team to do it inside ISRO,” said a user after 2025 failure, repeating his claims after today’s incident.

Today's launch is another EOS satellite that would give India amazing imaging capabilities. But will it reach the right orbit? If not, I hope India really start thinking about sabotage seriously and not consider it some conspiracy. And do something like what I proposed last May. https://t.co/CVVxuuthhJ pic.twitter.com/HYeUYPnMbY — Aravind (@aravind) January 12, 2026

ISRO’s latest PSLV failure involving a hyperspectral satellite adds to a growing pattern of underperformance in India’s advanced Earth-observation ambitions. Despite repeated claims of technological maturity and strategic capability, ISRO has once again failed to deliver a… pic.twitter.com/yTHGe5BdfP — The Strategic Insight (@Strategicprism0) January 12, 2026

As a taxpayer-funded civilian space agency founded on the principle of serving the people of India, ISRO has traditionally maintained transparency by publicly releasing Failure Analysis Committee (FAC) reports. These reports are usually prepared by in-house experts and made available within a few months of a mission failure.

However, the FAC report concerning the PSLV-C61 failure in May 2025 has not yet been released. Similarly, the report on the failure of the strategic NVS-02 satellite in January 2025 also remains unpublished. This lack of disclosure is widely perceived as a departure from ISRO’s long-standing culture of transparency.