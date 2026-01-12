ISRO's PSLV-C62 Successfully Launches EOS-N1 Satellite From Sriharikota
PSLV-C62 will carry EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites. EOS-N1 and 14 co-passengers are planned for injection into Sun Synchronous Orbit; the KID capsule is… pic.twitter.com/b4mrfQMTM2— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026
ISRO said that PSLV-C62 carries EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites. EOS-N1 and 14 co-passengers are planned for injection into Sun Synchronous Orbit; the KID capsule is planned for a re-entry trajectory.
