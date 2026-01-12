The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) on Monday.

The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission launches from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR).



PSLV-C62 will carry EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites. EOS-N1 and 14 co-passengers are planned for injection into Sun Synchronous Orbit; the KID capsule is



ISRO said that PSLV-C62 carries EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites. EOS-N1 and 14 co-passengers are planned for injection into Sun Synchronous Orbit; the KID capsule is planned for a re-entry trajectory.

