NewsIndiaISROs PSLV-C62 Successfully Launches EOS-N1 Satellite From Sriharikota
ISRO

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Successfully Launches EOS-N1 Satellite From Sriharikota

The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR).

|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Successfully Launches EOS-N1 Satellite From Sriharikota

The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) on Monday.


ISRO said that PSLV-C62 carries EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites. EOS-N1 and 14 co-passengers are planned for injection into Sun Synchronous Orbit; the KID capsule is planned for a re-entry trajectory.
 

