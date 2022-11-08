topStoriesenglish
PSSSB FOREST GUARD ADMIT CARD 2022

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sssb.punjab.gov.in- Direct link to download here

PSSSB will be conducting the Forest Guard exam 2022 on November 13, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, over 200 posts of Forest Guard will be filled.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, PSSSB has released the admit cards for the Forest Guard recruitment exam. The hall tickets were released on November 7, 2022, a Monday. Checking admit cards is now possible for applicants who registered for this recruitment drive and will be sitting for the exam. They should be prepared with their application number and password in order to check the same. The processes listed below can be used to download the admit cards from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in, which has the admit cards available for download. Also included is a direct link to check and download the admission card. On November 13, 2022, PSSSB will hold the Forest Guard test 2022. Over 200 Forest Guard positions will be filled during this recruitment drive.

PSSSB admit cards 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on admit card link
  • After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their roll number and Date of Birth
  • They should click on generate admit card
  • The admit card will appear on your screen, cross-check the details mentioned on it
  • Download the same and take its printout

PSSSB admit cards 2022; direct link here

Candidates should be aware that it is required for them to download their admission cards, print them out, and bring them with them to the exam centre. Candidates are recommended to bring a valid ID to the exam site in addition to their admit card.

 

