PUCET 2022 Admit Card released at pup.ac.in, get direct link to download here
PUCET 2022: Patna University has released the admit card for Patna University Common Entrance Test, PUCET 2022. Candidates who have registered for the PUCET 2022 exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at pup.ac.in. The PUCET 2022 will be conducted on July 9 for regular courses and on July 12 for vocational courses.
PUCET 2022 Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download
- Visit the official website at pup.ac.in
- Click on the admit card link on the homepage
- Enter your application number and your password
PUCET 2022 admit card for vocational courses- Direct link
- Click on submit, your PUCET 2022 admit card will appear on screen
PUCET 2022 admit card for regular courses- Direct link
- Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
