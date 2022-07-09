PUCET 2022: Patna University has released the admit card for Patna University Common Entrance Test, PUCET 2022. Candidates who have registered for the PUCET 2022 exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at pup.ac.in. The PUCET 2022 will be conducted on July 9 for regular courses and on July 12 for vocational courses.

PUCET 2022 Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at pup.ac.in

Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Enter your application number and your password

PUCET 2022 admit card for vocational courses- Direct link

Click on submit, your PUCET 2022 admit card will appear on screen

PUCET 2022 admit card for regular courses- Direct link

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Live TV